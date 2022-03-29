Shoigu threatens with 'adequate response' in case of deliveries of combat aircraft, air defense systems to Ukraine from NATO countries

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says that Moscow will react adequately if the plans of a number of NATO countries to supply combat aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine are implemented.

"We are following the statements of the leaders of individual NATO countries about their intention to supply aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine. If they are implemented, we will adequately react," Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday.

He also said Moscow would continue the so-called "special military operation in Ukraine" until the set goals are achieved.