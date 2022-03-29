Facts

17:34 29.03.2022

Shoigu threatens with 'adequate response' in case of deliveries of combat aircraft, air defense systems to Ukraine from NATO countries

1 min read
Shoigu threatens with 'adequate response' in case of deliveries of combat aircraft, air defense systems to Ukraine from NATO countries

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says that Moscow will react adequately if the plans of a number of NATO countries to supply combat aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine are implemented.

"We are following the statements of the leaders of individual NATO countries about their intention to supply aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine. If they are implemented, we will adequately react," Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday.

He also said Moscow would continue the so-called "special military operation in Ukraine" until the set goals are achieved.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

LATEST

Ireland orders four high-ranking Russian officials to leave country – statement

Leading world lawyers join working group on accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine – PGO

Ukrainian MFA categorically rejects Szijjártó's attempts to involve Ukraine in internal political struggle in Hungary

Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats on charges of espionage – media

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD