18:45 28.03.2022

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Energy industry losses from Russia's military aggression already amount to $2 billion, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"We do this (calculation of losses) every day, there is an appropriate mechanism. Losses are estimated at $ 2 billion," he said in an interview with the Ekonomichna Pravda edition.

The minister explained that in this case, not only the value of the damaged or lost asset is taken into account, but also the amount of electricity that could be produced under normal conditions, and, accordingly, the funds that the producer could earn from its sale.

Haluschenko specified that, in particular, control over DTEK's Luhansk TPP was lost, while at the same time, as a result of two shells hit, Okhtyrka TPP was actually completely destroyed. In addition, Trypilska TPP of PJSC Centrenergo and Chernihiv TPP were fired upon.

At the same time, Zaporizhia NPP has been occupied by the invaders of the Russian Federation since March 4, and only two of the six units are operating.

