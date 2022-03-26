Facts

19:55 26.03.2022

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

2 min read
Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said that as of today, 12 journalists have been killed in the war, and another 10 media representatives have been injured.

"To reveal the truth about Putin's aggression to the world is deadly – 12 journalists have already been killed in the war. They covered the war crimes of the Russian Federation and became victims. Another 10 media representatives received injuries with varying severity levels," she wrote on Facebook.

As of today, according to the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and other occupying troops have committed crimes against at least 56 media representatives, 15 of them are citizens of other states.

So, four UK citizens, two Czech citizens, two Danish citizens, two UAE citizens, one Swiss citizen, two U.S. citizens have been injured, one of whom died. An Irish citizen and a Russian citizen also died.

"Just yesterday, while filming the evacuation from the bombed-out and depleted Chernihiv, the car of the film crews of the 1 + 1 TV channel and the Turkish TRT World came under fire. Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, who in his professional life has been in more than one war, and now is covering super-violent war in their native country, has been injured by the shrapnel. In fact, an investigation into the violation of rules of the warfare by the invaders from the Russian Federation was launched over this attack," Venediktova said.

In addition, law enforcement officers have registered at least seven cases of shelling, destruction or damage to television towers and television and radio companies.

The Prosecutor General said that according to the monitoring of the Institute of Mass Information, 148 illegal actions have already been committed against journalists and media in Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

LATEST

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Damage caused to infrastructure facilities in new missile strikes – Lviv mayor

Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD