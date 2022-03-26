Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said that as of today, 12 journalists have been killed in the war, and another 10 media representatives have been injured.

"To reveal the truth about Putin's aggression to the world is deadly – 12 journalists have already been killed in the war. They covered the war crimes of the Russian Federation and became victims. Another 10 media representatives received injuries with varying severity levels," she wrote on Facebook.

As of today, according to the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and other occupying troops have committed crimes against at least 56 media representatives, 15 of them are citizens of other states.

So, four UK citizens, two Czech citizens, two Danish citizens, two UAE citizens, one Swiss citizen, two U.S. citizens have been injured, one of whom died. An Irish citizen and a Russian citizen also died.

"Just yesterday, while filming the evacuation from the bombed-out and depleted Chernihiv, the car of the film crews of the 1 + 1 TV channel and the Turkish TRT World came under fire. Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, who in his professional life has been in more than one war, and now is covering super-violent war in their native country, has been injured by the shrapnel. In fact, an investigation into the violation of rules of the warfare by the invaders from the Russian Federation was launched over this attack," Venediktova said.

In addition, law enforcement officers have registered at least seven cases of shelling, destruction or damage to television towers and television and radio companies.

The Prosecutor General said that according to the monitoring of the Institute of Mass Information, 148 illegal actions have already been committed against journalists and media in Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.