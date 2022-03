Biden to meet in Poland with Ukraine's Foreign, Defense ministers on Saturday – media

U.S. President Joe Biden will join on Saturday a meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with their Ukrainian counterparts Dmytro Kuleba and Secretary of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, U.S. media said, citing the White House pool.

Biden is in Poland and will deliver a speech on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday evening in Warsaw.