Zelensky: Our defenders lead Russian authorities to logical idea – talk needed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the Armed Forces of Ukraine, by their actions, are leading the Russian authorities to the logical idea that it is necessary to conduct a dialogue.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fight off enemy attacks in the south of the country, in Donbas, Kharkiv directions, in Kyiv region. By holding back Russia's actions, our defenders are leading the Russian authorities to a simple and logical idea – it is needed to talk. Talk urgently and meaningfully, honestly and for the sake of results and not for the sake of playing for time," Zelensky said in a video statement on Friday evening.

"Some 16,000 Russian soldiers have already died. For what? What does it give and to whom? The conversation must be serious. Ukrainian sovereignty must be guaranteed. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be ensured. It means, the conditions must be fair. Otherwise, the Ukrainian people simply will not accept," he said.