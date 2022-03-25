Facts

18:06 25.03.2022

Finland suspending passenger rail service to/from Russia as of Monday

2 min read
Passenger rail services between Finland and Russia on Allegro trains will be suspended as of Monday, Finnish railway operator VR Group said.

"According to the decision of the government of Finland, on Monday, March 28, Allegro trains will cease operations. On Sunday, March 27, only the Allegro morning train will run from Helsinki to St. Petersburg, while the AE786 afternoon train has been cancelled. On Sunday, both scheduled trains will operate from St. Petersburg to Helsinki," according to the company's website.

As previously reported, the VR Group on March 1 announced the termination of collaboration with Russian Railways, except for necessary cross-border traffic. The decision was to remain in effect until further notice.

The authorities also requested that passenger transportation continue for the time being on the Allegro train in order to allow Finnish citizens in Russia to return home, the operator reported.

"Thus far, we have been continuing the Allegro train services, according to the instructions by the relevant authorities and hence making sure that we can provide safe passage to the Finnish citizens. During these weeks, the people, who have wanted to depart from Russia, have had adequate time to leave. Now, owing to the sanctions, we will discontinue the service for now", Topi Simola, senior vice president for passenger services, said in the press release.

