AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is taking measures to ensure the fulfillment of tasks even in the face of the possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Hruzevych has said.

"There is such a possibility, and the command of the Armed Forces, in particular the commander of the Ground Forces, is taking measures to fulfill tasks in these conditions. We cannot completely exclude this possibility, but we will not give a 100% guarantee that he will use them either," Hruzevych said at a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center in Kyiv on Friday.

He also drew attention to the fact that there are cases when the Russians used chemical weapons in Syria.

"Russia has now passed the point of no return, and today, it is like a small child who has dangerous things and does not know what to do with them. The fact that they can use chemical or nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out. But are they ready for this themselves? The use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine will put a big cross on Russia, in my opinion, as a state in general, because no one needs a nuclear war all over the world," Hruzevych said.