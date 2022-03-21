Facts

19:22 21.03.2022

Occupiers abduct five reps of local authorities in Chernihiv region – ombudsman

Five facts of illegal detentions of representatives of local self-government by Russian occupiers were recorded in Chernihiv region, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday.

"In the village of Andriyivka in Mykhailo-Kotsiubynska community, the occupiers detained the headman of the village, Mykola Budalovsky, and the local deputy and director of the school, Tetiana Bezliudna. That day, the headman left the village for medicines for his fellow villagers, and at that time a convoy of Russian equipment drove into the village," the commissioner for human rights said.

The head of the village of Hremiach of Novhorod-Siverska community was also detained. According to local residents, he was taken to Russia on military equipment.

Two representatives of local self-government were abducted in the village of Nova Basan, Nizhynsky district, in the south of the region.

"By taking hostages, Russian militants grossly violate Articles 3 and 34 of the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights," Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova said, calling on the international community to strengthen sanctions and economic pressure against Russia.

