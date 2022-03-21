Facts

18:38 21.03.2022

Net purchase of non-cash currency by banks' customers up to $200 mln in a week

The volume of purchases of non-cash currency by bank customers for the week from March 11 to March 17 exceeded the volume of its sale by the equivalent of $198 million, while a week earlier, the volume of sales was higher than the volume of purchases by $24.8 million, according to the information of the NBU on its website.

According to the regulator, from March 11 to March 17, customers sold the currency for $578.3 million, while they bought it for $776.3 million.

The net purchase of foreign currency by bank customers for the first time after Russia's attack on Ukraine was recorded on March 7 in the amount of $32.3 million, while in the first days of the war, the net sale of foreign currency was $142-279 million per day, since the National Bank retained the possibility of buying it only for critical imports, the list of which was initially very short.

With the expansion of the list of critical imports for which currency can be purchased, and some other NBU easing, in recent days, the volume of purchases of foreign currency by bank customers has steadily exceeded the volume of its sale, including on March 15-16, such an excess reached $55 million and $69.1 million, respectively.

On average, the volume of purchase and sale of non-cash currency by bank customers during the war amounted to about $272 million, or up to 30% of the pre-war level.

As reported, Ukraine's international reserves as of March 7, 2022, according to the NBU, amounted to $27.7 billion.

