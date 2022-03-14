EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen briefed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the fourth package of sanctions against Russia.

"Putin's war is becoming more brutal by the day. I just informed President Zelensky of the fourth package of sanctions. The EU is with the Ukrainian people. We support them with a EUR1.2 billion macro-financial assistance package and EUR500 million in humanitarian aid," she said on Twitter.

In turn, the president of Ukraine thanked the EU for significant financial assistance, noted that Ukraine continues to move towards EU membership.

"We with the President of the European Commission discussed the EU's support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. Increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation is important. We also appreciate significant financial assistance. Ukraine continues to move towards EU membership," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Monday.