20:58 06.03.2022

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine has expanded the list of goods, the export permit for which will be issued by the Economy Ministry, by five positions: from now on, the export of wheat, corn, poultry meat, chicken eggs and sunflower oil is subject to licensing.

Кelevant resolution No. 207, expanding the list of exports and imports subject to licensing and quotas in 2022, was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Saturday, March 5, and published on its website on Sunday.

It is clarified that licensing has been introduced for the export of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye, Ukrainian Customs Commodity Classification Codes for Foreign Trade code 1001), corn (1005), domestic chicken meat (0207 11-0207 14), domestic chicken eggs (0407 21 00 00) and sunflower oil (1512 11 91 00).

In December 2021, the government adopted resolution No. 1424, which extended the licensing of anthracite coal exports to 2022.

