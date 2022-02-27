Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce testify to force majeure due to Russian aggression

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine has witnessed force majeure (force majeure circumstances): military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which served as the basis for the introduction of martial law by presidential decree No. 64 from 5:30 am on February 24 for a period of 30 days.

"Given this, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine confirms that these circumstances from February 24, 2022 until their official end are extraordinary, inevitable and objective circumstances for business entities and/or individuals under the contract, certain tax and/or other obligations, the fulfillment of which occurred in accordance with the terms of the agreement, contract, treaty, legislative or other regulatory acts and the fulfillment in accordance with which became impossible within the prescribed period due to the occurrence of such force majeure circumstances," the Chamber said on Facebook.

According to it, in order to simplify the procedure for certifying force majeure circumstances, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry will post on its website from February 28 a general official letter of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine on the force majeure certificate, which can be printed out to everyone concerned.