17:59 27.02.2022

Ukraine demands complete financial isolation of Russia, introduction of oil and gas embargo – Kuleba

2 min read

Ukraine demands complete financial isolation of the Russian Federation, the introduction of an oil and gas embargo, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We demand and we need immediate steps to introduce a complete financial isolation of Russia from all civilized systems with respect to all Russian banks, including its Central Bank. Some actions have already been taken, and we are deeply grateful to our partners for them, but this is not enough, the world demands more... We also demand a complete oil and gas embargo on Russia. This oil and gas now also contains Ukrainian blood. Everyone who buys them should be ashamed," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.

He called on the world to increase sanctions.

"I want to warn all governments that may think now that after the imposition of these sanctions, they can rest: sanctions and actions must be toughened. Pressure must be increased until Russia and Belarus stop killing Ukrainians and bombing our cities, our men, women and children, until Russia completely withdraws its troops from Ukraine and de-occupies our territories. This is the ultimate goal of the anti-Putin coalition in the world," Kuleba said.

The minister said that the sanctions already imposed have hit Russia's largest banks, its weapons industry, its largest energy company and everyone close to Putin, the coalition of allies has also cut Russia off from access to financial and economic instruments, stopped issuing visas to Russians and taken many other actions.

"Friends, I urge you to hit Russia more, harder, now. It's a matter of hours, not days, to make these important decisions and take these steps," he said.

