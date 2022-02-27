Facts

15:36 27.02.2022

NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA TO BE HELD ON BELARUSIAN-UKRAINIAN BORDER – OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry does not confirm talks with Russia in Gomel – Nikolenko

Foreign Affairs Council to make decision on disconnecting number of Russian banks from SWIFT on Sunday – Borrell

Zelensky said he had spoken with Lukashenko

Ukraine officially files suit against Russia with International Court of Justice in The Hague – Zelensky

Russia loses about 4,300 servicemen in Ukraine - Dpty defense minister

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to be held on Belarusian-Ukrainian border near Pripyat River – President's Office

Belarus becomes another center of buildup of Russian troops – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

USA provides almost $54 mln in extra humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

Ukroboronprom constantly transfers equipment to Armed Forces, National Guard and Territorial Defense

Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

Romania to send ammo, military equipment to Ukraine, ready to accept wounded – General Staff

Talks on ceasefire in Ukrainian-Russian war may be held in Geneva – media

