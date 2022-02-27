Facts

15:35 27.02.2022

Ukroboronprom constantly transfers equipment to Armed Forces, National Guard and Territorial Defense

2 min read

The factories of the Ukroboronprom state concern constantly transfer military and civilian equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, territorial defense units and other law enforcement agencies.

"There is also a round-the-clock current reception from all security forces of equipment for repair. Workers, engineers, designers practically live either in a bomb shelter or in workshops. The military constantly comes and takes away weapons created during these days. If necessary, factory workers independently, in their cars, transport weapons without waiting for the military to arrive," Ukroboronprom said in a Facebook post.

All mobile teams are coordinated by the military and work constantly, restoring equipment on the ground.

Ukroboronprom transferred to the Ukrainian troops the maximum number of vehicles on the balance sheet of Ukroboronprom, including cars.

"At night, one of the directors of the enterprises took spare parts with his personal car and came under fire. He is alive, he is in the hospital," the state concern noted.

A large amount of fuel and lubricants from the stocks of the enterprises was transferred to the armed forces

At Ukroboronprom, aircraft are also being repaired by strategic aviation enterprises. Their territory is occupied by our military, the runways are taken under control.

Multi-barreled 55-mm grenade launchers MRG-1 are manufactured and handed over to the Navy.

In addition, all factories that have such an opportunity have begun to produce simple but effective means of detaining the enemy – anti-tank obstacles.

Tags: #war
Interfax-Ukraine
