Facts

10:27 26.02.2022

Ukraine seeks emergency financing from IMF - fund director

1 min read

Ukrainian authorities have sought emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Ukraine on February 25.

"The Fund has a number of instruments in its toolkit and, as the situation in Ukraine evolves, we will continue to discuss with the authorities how we can best assist them," Georgieva said.

In addition to current policy advice, IMF is looking at all options for further financial support, including under the existing Stand-By Arrangement for the outstanding unallocated amount of $2.2 billion, she said.

These discussions are being held remotely with the participation of Washington-based staff, she said.

"Today I met with our Executive Board to brief Executive Directors on our initial assessment of the unfolding situation. I assured them that our staff will continue to work closely with the authorities to support Ukraine in every way we can," Georgieva said.

The International Monetary Fund will also continue to work hand in hand with the World Bank Group and other partners to coordinate its support in the best interests of Ukraine, the IMF managing director said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian aggression kills 198 Ukrainians, incl three children – Liashko

UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

Russia blocks UN Security Council draft resolution condemning military operation in Ukraine

Biden orders to urgently provide Ukraine with funds for defense

LATEST

Borrell calls on intl community to help stop Russia's military aggression against Ukraine by adopting resolution at UNGA

Russian aggression kills 198 Ukrainians, incl three children – Liashko

UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls for immediately cutting Russia off SWIFT

It is crucial moment to decide on Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky in talk with Michel

Poland to supply Ukraine with mortars, drones, willing to provide Javelin systems – Zelensky's executive office

EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

Russia blocks UN Security Council draft resolution condemning military operation in Ukraine

EU imposes restrictions on exports of dual-use products, equipment, technology for oil refineries to Russia - document

EU bans exports of goods for aviation, space industry to Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD