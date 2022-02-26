Ukraine seeks emergency financing from IMF - fund director

Ukrainian authorities have sought emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Ukraine on February 25.

"The Fund has a number of instruments in its toolkit and, as the situation in Ukraine evolves, we will continue to discuss with the authorities how we can best assist them," Georgieva said.

In addition to current policy advice, IMF is looking at all options for further financial support, including under the existing Stand-By Arrangement for the outstanding unallocated amount of $2.2 billion, she said.

These discussions are being held remotely with the participation of Washington-based staff, she said.

"Today I met with our Executive Board to brief Executive Directors on our initial assessment of the unfolding situation. I assured them that our staff will continue to work closely with the authorities to support Ukraine in every way we can," Georgieva said.

The International Monetary Fund will also continue to work hand in hand with the World Bank Group and other partners to coordinate its support in the best interests of Ukraine, the IMF managing director said.