Facts

10:25 26.02.2022

Russia denied participation in Eurovision song contest

1 min read

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said that no Russian band or performer will be able to take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

"The EBU has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest," the EBU said in a statement.

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," it said.

Before making this decision, the EBU consulted widely among its membership.

The Eurovision annual song contest among the EBU member states is to be held in Turin this year.

Tags: #ebu #european_broadcasting_union
