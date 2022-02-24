Facts

19:03 24.02.2022

Ukrainian cities impose curfew due to Russian invasion

1 min read
Ukrainian cities impose curfew due to Russian invasion

In a number of Ukrainian cities, a curfew is being introduced in connection with the invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine.

So, mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych announced the introduction of a curfew in Mykolaiv (from 22:00 to 06:00), in Kyiv - mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko (from 22:00 to 07:00), mayor Ihor Sapozhko in Brovary (from 17:00 to 07:00), head of Rivne Regional State Administration Vitaliy Koval in Rivne region (from 22:00 to 06:00), head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration Oleksandr Skychko in Cherkasy region (from 22:00 to 06:00).

The press service of the regional patrol police announced the introduction of a curfew in Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region (from 22:00 to 06:00).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

LATEST

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

USA NOT TO SEND ITS TROOPS TO UKRAINE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

BIDEN SAYS HE ORDERED POWERFUL NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA, EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

CANADA TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST SOME RUSSIAN BANKS, MINISTERS OF DEFENSE, FINANCE AND JUSTICE, REPS OF RUSSIAN ELITE - TRUDEAU

Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD