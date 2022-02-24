Ukrainian cities impose curfew due to Russian invasion

In a number of Ukrainian cities, a curfew is being introduced in connection with the invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine.

So, mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych announced the introduction of a curfew in Mykolaiv (from 22:00 to 06:00), in Kyiv - mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko (from 22:00 to 07:00), mayor Ihor Sapozhko in Brovary (from 17:00 to 07:00), head of Rivne Regional State Administration Vitaliy Koval in Rivne region (from 22:00 to 06:00), head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration Oleksandr Skychko in Cherkasy region (from 22:00 to 06:00).

The press service of the regional patrol police announced the introduction of a curfew in Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region (from 22:00 to 06:00).