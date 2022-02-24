Facts

18:42 24.02.2022

Ukrainian road carriers, unable to return to Ukraine due to closure of checkpoint on border with Belarus, can return through Poland

1 min read
Ukrainian road carriers, unable to return to Ukraine due to closure of checkpoint on border with Belarus, can return through Poland

Ukrainian road carriers, who were supposed to enter Ukraine through Belarus and Russia, can return to Ukraine through Poland, with which a corresponding agreement has been reached, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has reported.

"To the attention of Ukrainian carriers who cannot return to Ukraine due to the closure of checkpoints on the border with Belarus. We agreed with our colleagues from the Ministry of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland, who expressed their readiness to let through their territory all Ukrainian vehicles that were supposed to enter Ukraine through Belarus and the Russian Federation from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia," the ministry's Telegram channel said.

To pass a car without the appropriate permits, carriers must provide their data for transfer to the Polish side.

The Ministry of Infrastructure asks carriers to immediately provide information about vehicles via a link to a Google form (https://forms.gle/bhMmDDetQAse7ZEj8).

Tags: #ukrainian_road_carriers
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

LATEST

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

USA NOT TO SEND ITS TROOPS TO UKRAINE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

BIDEN SAYS HE ORDERED POWERFUL NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA, EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

CANADA TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST SOME RUSSIAN BANKS, MINISTERS OF DEFENSE, FINANCE AND JUSTICE, REPS OF RUSSIAN ELITE - TRUDEAU

Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD