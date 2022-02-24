Ukrainian road carriers, unable to return to Ukraine due to closure of checkpoint on border with Belarus, can return through Poland

Ukrainian road carriers, who were supposed to enter Ukraine through Belarus and Russia, can return to Ukraine through Poland, with which a corresponding agreement has been reached, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has reported.

"To the attention of Ukrainian carriers who cannot return to Ukraine due to the closure of checkpoints on the border with Belarus. We agreed with our colleagues from the Ministry of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland, who expressed their readiness to let through their territory all Ukrainian vehicles that were supposed to enter Ukraine through Belarus and the Russian Federation from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia," the ministry's Telegram channel said.

To pass a car without the appropriate permits, carriers must provide their data for transfer to the Polish side.

The Ministry of Infrastructure asks carriers to immediately provide information about vehicles via a link to a Google form (https://forms.gle/bhMmDDetQAse7ZEj8).