Facts

17:03 21.02.2022

Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

2 min read

The Days of Crimea will be held in Lviv on February 22 to February 24 on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, Head of the Service for the Support of Crimea Platform Maria Tomak has said.

"You know that one of the priorities of the Crimea Platform is the actualization of the topic of Crimea at the national level, in Ukrainian regions, as we understand that for the majority of the country Crimea is on the agenda to lesser extent. If at the national level, in Kyiv, the topic of Crimea sounds more intense within specialized media, then in Ukrainian regions to make this topic visible, present in local media, which traditionally remain important in local environments, is a challenge," Tomak said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to her, it is planned to hold several such events in different regions of Ukraine within the year.

Tomak said that within the Days of Crimea, a press conference and a solemn raising of the Crimean Tatar flag near the regional state administration would be held in Lviv, a discussion and the opening of a photo exhibition by Mumine Saliyeva and reading texts from the collection "Crimean Figs" in partnership with Ukrainian Institute, and a number of art events will be held at the Dovzhenko Center on February 24.

"The art object of Vlodko (Volodymyr) Kaufman, a famous Lviv artist, will be presented there. Another discussion will be held, which will be devoted only to the problem of cultural de-occupation and new colonization and decolonization, respectively," she said.

In addition, Tomak said that within the Days of Crimea, Lviv will host a screening of Nariman Aliyev's movie "Home" and a conversation with the director.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

World responds to Russia's challenge to global security with appeasement – Zelensky

LATEST

Decision on recognition of DPR, LPR to be made today - Putin

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Border Guard Service denies violations of Russian border by Ukrainian subversive reconnaissance unit

No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

Saakashvili declares another hunger strike over lack of medical care

Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine not to meet earlier than March - source

Head of Luhansk Regional Administration: Vrubivka and Schastia under shelling, residents left without communications

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

Reznikov: if Russia recognizes so-called 'LPR/DPR', it will directly violate Ukraine's territorial integrity which is pretext for potential invasion

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD