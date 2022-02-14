Facts

11:41 14.02.2022

Israel may step up its signal to counter Russian aggression

1 min read

Coordination of steps in international forums could strengthen the signal of a democratic world in countering Russian aggression. This was stated during the meeting of the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Japarova with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Jair Lapid, the Embassy of Ukraine reported at Facebook.

«The meeting took place in Jerusalem. The issues of cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in strategic areas were discussed. E.Japarova stressed the need to coordinate steps in international forums. She called on Israel to join the initiative, thereby strengthening the signal of a democratic world in the face of Russian aggression», - the statement said.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk also took part in the meeting.

