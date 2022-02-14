The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Israel held political consultations

Official Kyiv informed official Jerusalem about the situation around the state borders and invited the authorities to participate in the Crimean Platform. This was discussed during the political consultations of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Israel on cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in international organizations, as well as coordination of positions on security issues, the Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported at Facebook.

«The Ukrainian delegation briefed its Israeli colleagues on the current situation around Ukraine's borders and the increase in Russia's military presence. It was stressed the need to consolidate the support of our country from international partners and Israel in order to curb the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. A request was made to the Israeli side to join the format of the Crimean platform», - the statement reads.

In addition, a wide range of issues of cooperation within the UN, OSCE and other international organizations was discussed during the consultations.

«During the talks, special attention was paid to human rights issues, including the Israeli side was informed about the glaring cases of human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories. Further steps in coordinating activities were identified in order to implement previously adopted decisions on these issues within the UN General Assembly. The issue of recognizing the Holodomor in the Knesset was discussed», - the statement reads.

It was also emphasized that Ukraine's integration into the Euro-Atlantic security space and gaining full membership in NATO is today a constitutional norm of our state.

The Israeli side noted the importance of developing bilateral relations and expressed support for the independence of our state and its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Japarova. The Israeli side was represented by the heads of the relevant departments of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.