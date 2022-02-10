Facts

14:30 10.02.2022

City Council's deputy Trubitsyn agreed detained – anti-corruption agencies

1 min read
City Council's deputy Trubitsyn agreed detained – anti-corruption agencies

The suspicion to deputy of Kyiv City Council from the Servant of the People faction Vladyslav Trubitsyn has been agreed, he is in a temporary detention facility, and five more defendants in this case have also been notified of the suspicion.

"They are accused of receiving illegal benefits... Six people, including a deputy of Kyiv City Council, the head of the standing commission on improvement... They are also the heads of public utility company, whose activities are related to the placement of small architectural forms," NABU Director Artem Sytnyk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday, commenting on the information about the detention of Trubitsyn and a number of other city officials.

According to him, as of today, six suspicions have been agreed in relation to all the defendants in the case. "Currently, these suspicions are handed over," Sytnyk said.

In turn, acting Head of the SAPO Maksym Hryschuk said "the current deputy of the city council... was detained yesterday, at about 17.00, he is currently in a temporary detention facility; now they are going to him to carry out investigative actions, to hand over a notice of suspicion."

Tags: #trubitsyn
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lithuania to deliver Stinger missile systems to Ukraine in coming days - PM Simonyte

IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

Ukraine's MFA protests over Russia's decision to block part of Black, Azov Seas, Kerch Strait waters

Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Lithuania to deliver Stinger missile systems to Ukraine in coming days - PM Simonyte

Justice Ministry sees no real attempts to get rid of status of oligarch

IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

Ukraine's MFA protests over Russia's decision to block part of Black, Azov Seas, Kerch Strait waters

Kuleba: OSCE cannot remain passively neutral in current situation

Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

Kuleba: Ukraine waits for report from OSCE SMM regarding passportization of ORDLO residents by Russia

Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

At talks in Berlin, Ukrainian side to seek unblocking work of TCG to advance peace process - Yermak

Tenth plane with ammo arrives in Ukraine from USA – Reznikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD