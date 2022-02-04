Ambassador Korniychuk: Israeli Foreign Minister should talk to Ukrainian counterpart to get real picture

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk suggested Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to hold a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in order to avoid incorrect wording about external threats to Ukraine from Russia and get a realistic picture of events. This statement of the ambassador was posted on the Embassy of Ukraine at Facebook.

«I was deeply appalled by the recent remarks of Mr. Lapid regarding his vision of the «Russia-Ukraine conflict». I would suggest Mr. Lapid to have a phone conversation not only with the minister of foreign affairs of aggressor state but also communicate with Ukrainian side, to see the real picture instead of using Russian clichés. I would also suggest to our Israeli friends to use our President’s invitation and to pay a visit to Kyiv», - he said.

Yevhen Korniychuk called on the Israeli diplomatic leadership to use correct terminology regarding the threat to Ukrainian sovereignty.

«I would like to remind Mr. Minister that it is not a conflict - it is a WAR, that Russia aggressively and cynically conducts against Ukraine. It is a shame, that Mr. Lapid has not noticed the war in the center of Europe which lasts for eight years already», - he said.

He added: «Unfortunately, Mr. Minister reiterates rhetoric of Russian propaganda and ignores the disturbing massages from his own strongest allies – USA, Britain and EU regarding the high possibility of full scale Russian military invasion into Ukraine in coming weeks».