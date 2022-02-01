Zelensky discusses gas supplies to Ukraine via Polish LNG terminals with Morawiecki

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the possibility of increasing the volume of gas supplies to Ukraine through Poland via Polish LNG terminals and agreed to explore the possibilities of completing the construction of the relevant infrastructure.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Tuesday, during the meeting in Kyiv, the parties discussed the possibility of implementing specific economic projects and ways to increase Polish investments in the economy of Ukraine, and also paid considerable attention to deepening cooperation to ensure the energy security of Ukraine and the region.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Mateusz Morawiecki stated the commonality of Ukraine and Poland's approaches to the security threats posed by the Nord Stream 2 project. The parties agreed on the need to further oppose the launch of this gas pipeline, which undermines the energy security of Europe and Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

Also during the meeting, the parties agreed to step up work on the development of infrastructure at checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, including with the involvement of loans.

Morawiecki is on a working visit to Ukraine for the first time.