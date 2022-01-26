Education Ministry recommends distance learning for students in grades 5-11 due to growing incidence of COVID-19

The Ministry of Education and Science recommends introducing distance learning for students in grades 5-11 due to the rapidly growing incidence of COVID-19 in some regions.

"The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has sent letters of recommendation to the founders and heads of educational institutions on the organization of the educational process," the press service of the ministry said.

In particular, the Ministry recommends organizing the educational process in general secondary education institutions for students in grades 5-11 using distance learning technologies for at least two weeks.

Also in institutions of vocational (vocational and technical) education it is recommended to organize the transition to distance learning or mixed form with the introduction of appropriate changes in the schedule of the educational process and schedule.

In addition, in institutions of professional higher education, higher education in all forms of ownership and management, introduce distance learning from January 27 to February 25, 2022, taking into account the necessary changes in the schedule of the educational process and schedule.

"Regardless of the epidemic situation, visits to educational institutions by applicants for preschool education, students of special educational institutions and grades 1-4 of secondary education institutions are allowed," the statement said.

As for higher military educational institutions, military training units, military colleges of sergeants, professional colleges with specific training conditions, they organize the educational process in accordance with the decisions of the state bodies in whose sphere of management they are.