Commission fails to vote for Klymenko's candidacy for post of SAPO head

The competition commission for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has confirmed that NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko received 246 points for the position of head of the SAPO, and prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office Andriy Syniuk received 229 points for the position of deputy head of the SAPO, but did not vote for this.

Thus, there are winners of the competition, but the results have not been technically approved - the commission did not collect enough votes to approve the draft decision.

As reported, on Tuesday the commission met in its full composition and approved the agenda: interviewing candidates for administrative positions of the SAPO and candidates for the post of head of the SAPO, evaluating the results, determining the winners of the competition.

The commission received the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Co