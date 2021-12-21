Facts

19:53 21.12.2021

Commission fails to vote for Klymenko's candidacy for post of SAPO head

1 min read
Commission fails to vote for Klymenko's candidacy for post of SAPO head

The competition commission for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has confirmed that NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko received 246 points for the position of head of the SAPO, and prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office Andriy Syniuk received 229 points for the position of deputy head of the SAPO, but did not vote for this.

Thus, there are winners of the competition, but the results have not been technically approved - the commission did not collect enough votes to approve the draft decision.

As reported, on Tuesday the commission met in its full composition and approved the agenda: interviewing candidates for administrative positions of the SAPO and candidates for the post of head of the SAPO, evaluating the results, determining the winners of the competition.

The commission received the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Co

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission announces assessment results of candidates' interviews for administrative positions in SAPO

Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

SBI prevents transfer of secret data on air defense control system of Ukraine to Russian special services

Ukraine wants to get clear perspective from NATO in 2022 – Zelensky

LATEST

Ambassador to Germany: Hopefully Scholz realizes full responsibility of Germany for making Normandy Process effective

Commission announces assessment results of candidates' interviews for administrative positions in SAPO

Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

Overall progress in implementation of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is over 61% - Stefanishyna

Due to Nazovni system, MFA to fully digitize policy of economic diplomacy – Kuleba

Ukrainian political prisoner Ihor Nazarenko, illegally detained in Makiyivka colony, in critical condition - ombudsman

SBI prevents transfer of secret data on air defense control system of Ukraine to Russian special services

Ukraine wants to get clear perspective from NATO in 2022 – Zelensky

Poroshenko says he will return to Ukraine in early Jan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD