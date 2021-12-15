Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

The Israeli experience in the production and export of its own gas is very interesting for Ukraine, given the issues of energy security of our state. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk stated this during the Ukrainian Israeli Innovation Summit 2021, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

«A new trend, in my opinion, will be the development and study of energy, since not everyone knows that Israel, as a country that has been buying oil and gas for many years, is now exporting gas to Arab countries, in particular, to Egypt and Jordan, producing its own gas. on the continental shelf of the Mediterranean Sea», - he said.

Korniychuk stressed that this experience is very interesting for us in terms of further promoting Ukraine's energy security.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at the invitation of Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, plans to visit Israel next year.