Facts

22:47 15.12.2021

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

1 min read

The Israeli experience in the production and export of its own gas is very interesting for Ukraine, given the issues of energy security of our state. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk stated this during the Ukrainian Israeli Innovation Summit 2021, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

«A new trend, in my opinion, will be the development and study of energy, since not everyone knows that Israel, as a country that has been buying oil and gas for many years, is now exporting gas to Arab countries, in particular, to Egypt and Jordan, producing its own gas. on the continental shelf of the Mediterranean Sea», - he said.

Korniychuk stressed that this experience is very interesting for us in terms of further promoting Ukraine's energy security.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at the invitation of Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, plans to visit Israel next year.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

LATEST

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD