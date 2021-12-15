Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

Celebrations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will take place in Jerusalem on Thursday, December 16. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the Ukrainian Israeli Innovation Summit-2021.

«Tomorrow we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel. The event will be held in Jerusalem with the support of the mayor of this city and the Israeli government», - he said.

The head of the diplomatic mission added: «Tomorrow the Ukrainian flag will fly over Jerusalem, and we will raise our glasses on the occasion of the round date of our fruitful and friendly relations».

Yevhen Kornychuk also noted that a Hebrew version of the Ukraina.UA website will appear by the memorable date.

«Together with our colleagues and sponsors, we have prepared a Hebrew version of the Ukraina.UA website, a digital portal about our country that is of interest to potential tourists, students, businesses and investors. This site is constantly updated and supported by the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Hebrew has become the seventh language in which the latest information about Ukraine is provided», - he said.