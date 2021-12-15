Facts

17:30 15.12.2021

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

2 min read

Celebrations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will take place in Jerusalem on Thursday, December 16. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the Ukrainian Israeli Innovation Summit-2021.

«Tomorrow we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel. The event will be held in Jerusalem with the support of the mayor of this city and the Israeli government», - he said.

The head of the diplomatic mission added: «Tomorrow the Ukrainian flag will fly over Jerusalem, and we will raise our glasses on the occasion of the round date of our fruitful and friendly relations».

Yevhen Kornychuk also noted that a Hebrew version of the Ukraina.UA website will appear by the memorable date.

«Together with our colleagues and sponsors, we have prepared a Hebrew version of the Ukraina.UA website, a digital portal about our country that is of interest to potential tourists, students, businesses and investors. This site is constantly updated and supported by the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Hebrew has become the seventh language in which the latest information about Ukraine is provided», - he said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

LATEST

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD