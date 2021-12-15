Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

A Berlin court has ruled to sentence a Russian citizen charged with the 2019 murder in Tiergarten Park to life, an Interfax correspondent has reported from the courtroom.

"The defendant has been found guilty," Judge Olaf Arnoldi said when pronouncing the sentence.

The judge said the defendant was sentenced to life in prison.

The sentence is being handed down at the Berlin Regional Court (Landgericht Berlin), and the defendant is a 56-year-old Russian citizen.

German law enforcement agencies have determined that the Russian arrived in Berlin with fake documents and gunned down Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old citizen of Georgia, at Kleiner Tiergarten Park on August 23, 2019.

The sign indicating the room where the trial is taking place shows the defendant's name as Krasikov, while Der Spiegel has reported that the man identified himself in his visa application as Vadim Andreevich Sokolov.