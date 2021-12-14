Ambassador Korniychuk informed the Knesset speaker about the aggravation of the situation with security in Ukraine

Interparliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel, as well as the security situation in eastern Ukraine, in particular on the Ukrainian-Russian border, were the subject of a meeting between Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk and Speaker of the Knesset of Israel Mickey Levy. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel, noting its active dynamics. The Ambassador extended an invitation to Mickey Levy to visit Ukraine, as well as to exchange visits of parliamentary friendship groups», - the statement reads.

The Embassy notes that, among other things, the issue of an intergovernmental agreement on social security was discussed.

«The Ambassador also informed his interlocutor about the aggravation of the situation near the Ukrainian-Russian border and potential security threats», - the statement said.