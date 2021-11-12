Facts

17:12 12.11.2021

An Israeli network of children's computer knowledge centers may appear in Ukraine - Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel



The possibility of opening a network of children's computer knowledge centers in Ukraine was discussed by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk with the founder and director of Sun Spark D.Oyrik, General Director of Yamina Party and Ashdod Municipal Council Deputy S.Weinstein and former Minister of Absorption Knesset deputy S.Landver. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The ambassador visited the children's center of computer knowledge, opened in Ashdod by Sun Spark. As part of the acquaintance with his training base, a conversation between the ambassador and the mentioned persons took place. The focus of the conversation is bilateral cooperation in the field of education, in particular, the launch of a network of preschool educational institutions in the regional centers of Ukraine, where children will acquire the first practical computer knowledge», - the statement reads.

At the same time, it was reached an agreement to assist the Embassy in organizing a visit of Israeli specialists to Ukraine to present their computer training program with a view to the possible opening of a similar network of training centers in Ukraine.

