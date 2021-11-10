Cyprus, Estonia, Croatia retain possibility of entry for Ukrainians

Cyprus has become the first EU country that retained the possibility of entry for Ukrainian citizens, Croatia and Estonia did not close the borders for Ukrainians, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Good news. Cyprus has become the first EU country to retain entry for Ukrainians. Conditions: full vaccination or negative test results (before and upon arrival)," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The minister stressed that the Foreign Ministry is working with partners to preserve freedom of travel for Ukrainians.

Vaccines that are recognized by the Cypriot side: Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Vaxzervia Vaccine (AstraZeneca), Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, Moderna Vaccine, Sputnik (Gam-COVID-Vac) Vaccine, Sinopharm (BBIBPCOVID-19) Vaccine, Sinovac "(CoronaVac) Vaccine AstraZeneca-Covishield AstraZeneca-SKBio.

Later, Kuleba said that Estonia also remained open to Ukrainian citizens vaccinated against coronavirus.

"The second EU country, Estonia, did not close the borders for Ukrainians either. We have retained all travel opportunities for citizens who have undergone full vaccination," the Foreign Minister wrote.

According to consular information, it is allowed to enter Estonia from Ukraine for any purpose for persons who have completed a full course of vaccination with: Comirnaty (BioNTech/Pfizer), AztraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covis against COVID-19.

All third-country nationals who are not on the "green list" (Ukraine is on the "red list") and those who have not completed a full course of vaccination and who arrive in Estonia for work, training or on the basis of a special permit, must do PCR test 72 hours before entry or a rapid antibody test 48 hours in advance. Such persons are also subject to 10 days of self-isolation.

Also, as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Croatia remained open for the travel of Ukrainians.

"More good news. Croatia remains open to travel for Ukrainians under the same conditions as before. The Foreign Ministry continues to work with partners in EU countries to preserve the freedom of travel of our citizens," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

All conditions of entry are available on the website of the Consular Service of Ukraine at: https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/.