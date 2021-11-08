Facts

15:21 08.11.2021

Eilat is interested in development of cooperation with Nikolaev - The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel

min read

The issue of development of cooperation in the spheres of logistics, port activity, high technologies and tourism between the Israeli city of Eilat and Ukrainian Mykolayiv was the subject of the meeting of the Ambassador of Ukraine Yevhen Korniychuk with the Mayor of Eilat Eli Lankri. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The Ambassador provided the Israeli side with information on the economic and investment potential of Mykolayiv. In order to continue working on the development of bilateral relations at the regional level, it was proposed to E.Lancry to work on the establishment of twinning relations between Eilat and Mykolayiv. The mayor supported the above-mentioned initiative and expressed interest in developing cooperation with the Ukrainian city in the fields of logistics, port activities, high technologies and tourism», - the statement reads.

To formalize bilateral cooperation, it was agreed to work with the city authorities of Eilat and Mykolayiv to discuss the exchange of bilateral visits.

«The Ambassador also informed the Mayor about the state and prospects of Ukrainian-Israeli relations, the situation in Ukraine, the reform process, legislative initiatives of the Ukrainian authorities aimed at improving the conditions of foreign business in Ukraine», - the Embassy noted.

