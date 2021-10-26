The Israeli city of Netanya may establish twinning relations with one of the Ukrainian cities - The Embassy

Getting acquainted with the potential of the city of Netanya and launching the Israeli-Ukainian Startup / Business Accelerator Program were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Netanya Miriam Fireberg. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«There was an acquaintance with the industrial, scientific, investment, innovation, resort and tourist potential of the city. As part of the event, much attention was paid to the establishment of the Israeli-Ukrainian Startup / Business Accelerator Program on the basis of the city. To this end, the establishment of a joint working group has been agreed. Given the potential of the city, as well as its dynamic development, it was agreed to work out the issue of establishing twinning relations between Netanya and the Dnipro», - the statement reads.

The delegation of the municipality is invited to take part in the Ukrainian-Israeli Innovation Summit, which will be held on December 15, in Kyiv under the slogan «Ukraine-Israel: 30 years of friendship and cooperation».

The event was supported by the Global Israeli Initiative.