Facts

15:04 13.10.2021

The Ukrainian Cultural Center has opened in Tel Aviv, while its works in a test mode

1 min read

The activity of the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Israel in a test mode began with the opening of an exhibition of paintings by Crimean artists. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

"The Ukrainian Cultural Center began its activities in a test mode in Tel Aviv. To embark on the work of the center, the Embassy selected an exhibition of paintings by Ukrainian Crimean artists. Special thanks to Anna Zernytska, who helped with the preparation of the exhibition, "the message reads.

The center is located at Tel Aviv, st. Yirmeyahu 22.

The Embassy also called to follow the announcements of events planned at the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

