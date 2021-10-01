Facts

12:49 01.10.2021

Ukraine and Israel are in the final stage of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates approved by the FDA - The Embassy

1 min read

Ukraine and Israel have reached the final stage of agreements on mutual recognition of passports for vaccination of citizens. These are only the passports of citizens who have chosen FDA-approved vaccines.

During the meeting with the Minister of Tourism of the State of Israel Konstantin Razvozov, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stressed the importance of resuming tourist and business tourism.

«The topic of resumption of tourist trips and business visits from Ukraine to Israel was the focus of the meeting. The ambassador informed about the epidemiological situation, the course of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine and the measures taken by the authorities in the field of response to the coronavirus pandemic», - the diplomats said.

«The Israeli minister, in turn, announced that the Israeli government has developed a plan to resume organized tourist and business trips from the end of October», - the Embassy noted.

It was also stressed the need to hold a Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation this year, and was agreed to work on the inclusion of tourism in the agenda of the meeting.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

LATEST

Ukrainian driver's license valid in UAE from Friday

Klitschko fires head of Kyiv General Planning Institute

G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gazprom suspends gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine - GTSOU

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Cabinet Reshuffle is Justified when it Aims to Make a Breakthrough in Certain Areas – Kostyrya

Razumkov: I have no conflict with Servant of People faction

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD