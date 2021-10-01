Ukraine and Israel are in the final stage of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates approved by the FDA - The Embassy

Ukraine and Israel have reached the final stage of agreements on mutual recognition of passports for vaccination of citizens. These are only the passports of citizens who have chosen FDA-approved vaccines.

During the meeting with the Minister of Tourism of the State of Israel Konstantin Razvozov, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stressed the importance of resuming tourist and business tourism.

«The topic of resumption of tourist trips and business visits from Ukraine to Israel was the focus of the meeting. The ambassador informed about the epidemiological situation, the course of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine and the measures taken by the authorities in the field of response to the coronavirus pandemic», - the diplomats said.

«The Israeli minister, in turn, announced that the Israeli government has developed a plan to resume organized tourist and business trips from the end of October», - the Embassy noted.

It was also stressed the need to hold a Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation this year, and was agreed to work on the inclusion of tourism in the agenda of the meeting.