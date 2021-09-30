Facts

Cabinet Reshuffle is Justified when it Aims to Make a Breakthrough in Certain Areas – Kostyrya

Soon we will see some changes of ministers in their cabinets, the whole country has been talking about for a month. In particular it goes about the potential replacement of such Ministers as of Defence, Strategic Industries, Environment and Social Policy, – said Professor Inna Kostyrya on Ukraine 24 TV channel.

“Of course, the whole government is rebuked for its activities. It is certain that the Minister of Defence and the Minister for Strategic Industries require replacement. These areas need new energetic people who can give impetus to development. These are the areas we need to make breakthroughs in the development of defence and industry”, said she.

Inna Kostyrya stressed that with regard to social policy, the problems of utility tariffs, rising gas and fuel prices are of great concern to people on the eve of winter and the heating season. She is convinced that in the situation around energy prices and the possible increase in utility tariffs, the government needs a good anti-crisis manager, who could qualitatively reform the sphere of social policy.

