The First Ukrainian Real Estate Business Presentation for Israeli Investors will be held in Tel Aviv

The First Business Presentation of Real Estate in Ukraine for Israeli Investors, organized by the Global Israeli Initiative together with UkraineInvest and the Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel, will be held on October 26-26 in Tel Aviv. The head of the international platform for cooperation and integration the Global Israeli Initiative Alena Novgorodskaya announced this.

«The Embassy and our organization have decided to hold this event in a hybrid format - online/offline, potential Israeli investors will be gathered, 50-70 people every day. Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk, as well as the managing director of the organization at the Cabinet of Ministers of UkraineInvest (he will participate online) will speak. Also, Israeli speakers will be present at the event physically, Ukrainian - with the help of teleconferences», - she said.

Alena Novgorodskaya stressed that today more than 500 responses to the event and about 200 completed forms for participation have already been received.

«Our presentation will be attended by 4 large construction companies (3 Ukrainian and one Israeli-Ukrainian), which run facilities throughout Ukraine, not competing with each other, as some are building in the «premium» segment, others in the «economy». They will all give their presentations. A slice of the construction market of Ukraine and trends in the field of Ukrainian real estate will be presented. A separate session will be devoted to legislative nuances», - she said.

The organizer of the event also stressed that the presentation will take place in the new Ukrainian House.

«We also call it the Ukrainian Cultural Center or the Ukrainian Business Center. The Embassy plans to launch it by the end of September, the location is almost completely ready, repairs are completed. The Ukrainian house will be located near the Embassy, it is a new two-storey building», - Alena Novgorodskaya said.