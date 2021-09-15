An oncology clinic by Israeli standards may be established In Ukraine - the Embassy

The issue of establishing an oncology clinic in Ukraine according to Israeli standards on a public-private partnership was the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the General Director of Rafael Medical Center (Tel Aviv) Ron Moshe. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«We got acquainted with the concept of creating this new private medical institution in Israel, technological innovations in the field of health care and the priority areas of its activities. The issue of establishing an oncology clinic in Ukraine according to Israeli standards on the basis of public-private partnership and providing appropriate assistance from the Embassy of Ukraine in promoting the negotiation process with Ukrainian partners was discussed», - the statement reads.

In addition, a lot of attention was paid to the establishment of cooperation in the exchange of experience and internships of Ukrainian doctors in this clinic.

The event was supported by the Israeli Ukrainian Alliance, an international company, focused on strengthening social, business and investment relations between Israel and Ukraine.