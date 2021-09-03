Facts

03.09.2021

Hasidic community condemns participants in Uman shooting incident

The Hasidic community condemns the participants in the shooting incident in Uman on the eve of Rosh Hashanah and thanked the Ukrainian authorities for the activities that allowed pilgrims to celebrate the Jewish New Year at the tomb of Tsadik Nachman. This is stated in a letter from the president of the Keren Or Institute Yakov Meir Shechter addressed to the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk.

«We ways preach the necessity to be peaceful and appreciative to our hosts, and to comply with local government regulations. It is very troubling to hear about the security incident you mentioned that was perpetrated by an individual. Not only is this not condoned-to the contrary such bad perpetrators, are outcasts of the society. Unfortunately we all know that no one can control all these lawless perpetrators, and this cannot and should not reflect the entire community. We appreciate law enforcement to prevent any violence and preserve harmony and peace», - the letter reads.

It is also emphasized that the only person authorized to coordinate with the Ukrainian authorities is Rabbi Natan Ben Nun, head of the Beslov International Charitable Organization/

«No one but Rabbi Natan Ben Nun is authorized to make any statements or make claims on behalf of our community. He works hand in hand with the authorities with the mutual goal, for the well being and benefit of the pilgrims, to assure compliance and cooperation. It is totally against our principles to make accusations and baseless claims against a hosting government, and its security personnel», - the letter says.

Representatives of the Hasidic community also express their gratitude to the Ukrainian government for the opportunities created for the pilgrimage of so many people.

«I also want to thank to the Ambassador personally for all that the Embassy does on outreach to assist in the process while travelling to the Ukraine», - the letter reads

Interfax-Ukraine
