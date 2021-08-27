Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Hasidic community regarding the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation during the pilgrimage to Uman

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk addressed an appeal to the Breslav Rabbinical Committee, informing him of the measures taken by the Government of Ukraine to prepare for this year's visit of pilgrims to the tomb of Tzaddik Nachman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«I ask for explanatory work and to inform the Hasidic community about the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation for the benefit of friendly relations between our peoples and our states», - the appeal says.

The Ambassador expressed concern over Rabbi Yaakov Jan's baseless allegations of "anti-Semitism" by Ukrainian law enforcement and bribery of local authorities.

«Given the recent events with the shooting in the city of Uman, Yevhen Korniychuk once again stressed the need to comply with Ukrainian law when crossing the state border and public order during his stay in Ukraine», - the Embassy noted.