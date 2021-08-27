Facts

09:48 27.08.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Hasidic community regarding the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation during the pilgrimage to Uman

1 min read
Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Hasidic community regarding the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation during the pilgrimage to Uman

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk addressed an appeal to the Breslav Rabbinical Committee, informing him of the measures taken by the Government of Ukraine to prepare for this year's visit of pilgrims to the tomb of Tzaddik Nachman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«I ask for explanatory work and to inform the Hasidic community about the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation for the benefit of friendly relations between our peoples and our states», - the appeal says.

The Ambassador expressed concern over Rabbi Yaakov Jan's baseless allegations of "anti-Semitism" by Ukrainian law enforcement and bribery of local authorities.

«Given the recent events with the shooting in the city of Uman, Yevhen Korniychuk once again stressed the need to comply with Ukrainian law when crossing the state border and public order during his stay in Ukraine», -  the Embassy noted.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

LATEST

SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD