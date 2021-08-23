The wife of the President of Israel addressed the participants of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen

The wife of the President of Israel wished the participants of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv productive and successful work. The First Lady of Israel Michal Herzog wished a successful and productive first in the history of Ukraine Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which takes place on Monday in Kyiv. The corresponding video address of the wife of the President of Israel Yitzhak Herzog Michal Herzog was published on the page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel at Facebook.

«I am honored to be with you today. I believe that my biggest challenge, as the incoming First Lady, is to do as much as possible to bring together the different groups of Israeli society. We are gone through two challenging years, both internally and externally, not to mention COVID-19. And I see my role in being a unifying force. As First Lady, I aspire to be a person that the people of Israel can turn to. I wish a successful and productive summit», - Herzog said.

It is known, the wife of the President of Ukraine Olena Zelenska initiated the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. The event took place on the same day as the Crimean Platform Summit, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.