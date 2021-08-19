Israel is interested in participating in the land irrigation project in the south of Ukraine - The Embassy of Ukraine

The current state of Ukrainian-Israeli trade and economic relations and the interest of Israeli business in the land irrigation project in southern Ukraine were the subject of a meeting between Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the State of Israel, the Peripheral and Negev Oded Forer. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of Ukrainian-Israeli relations in the trade and economic sphere. The Ambassador of Ukraine stressed that Ukraine considers cooperation with Israel in the agricultural sector as a priority area of Ukrainian-Israeli relations», - the statement reads.

The interlocutors noted the importance of further implementation of the bilateral intergovernmental Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force on January 1, this year, to increase trade between the countries in a pandemic.

«The Israeli side was informed about the intentions of the Ukrainian government to launch a national irrigation project with a total area of more than 2 billion hectares in the southern regions of Ukraine (Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv regions) and was invited to participate in this project. The Minister noted that such a project is of great interest to Israeli business and suggested that Israel consider participating in it within the framework of the current bilateral agreement on cooperation in agriculture», - the Embassy noted.

The parties also discussed the prospects of attracting Israeli investments in dairy production and animal husbandry, in particular the possibility of cooperation in the construction and modernization of large dairy farms in Ukraine.