Facts

13:54 29.07.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk met with various political forces of the Knesset

1 min read

Topical issues on the agenda of Ukrainian-Israeli relations and preparation for a number of important events were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and members of parliament representing various political parties in the Knesset. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«During the meetings, important issues of mutual interest for Ukraine and Israel were discussed, in particular, holding events on the occasion of the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Ambassador of Ukraine informed his interlocutors about the plans of the Ukrainian government to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy and about the events that will be held in October this year in Kyiv», - the statement says.

It was also discussed Issues, related to the preparation of the annual visit of pilgrims to the city of Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

«In this context, Ambassador Korniychuk stressed the benefits of signing an intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of «Covid certificates» for the safe resumption of tourist trips between the two countries», - the Embassy noted.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 180 experts from 33 countries ready to participate in expert network of Crimean Platform – Kuleba

Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

Wizz Air Hungary begins operating flights in Simferopol FIR over Black Sea managed by Ukraine

Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

LATEST

Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Some 180 experts from 33 countries ready to participate in expert network of Crimean Platform – Kuleba

Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

Wizz Air Hungary begins operating flights in Simferopol FIR over Black Sea managed by Ukraine

Ukraine to sign agreement with U.S. on projects for development, testing of military equipment – Defense Ministry

Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

Foreigners killed in plane crash near Kolomyia were U.S. citizens – source

Some 124 countries open to Ukrainians – Kuleba

Ukraine introducing collection of biometric data of foreigners, stateless persons to obtain entry visas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD