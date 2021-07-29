Ambassador Korniychuk met with various political forces of the Knesset

Topical issues on the agenda of Ukrainian-Israeli relations and preparation for a number of important events were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and members of parliament representing various political parties in the Knesset. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook .

«During the meetings, important issues of mutual interest for Ukraine and Israel were discussed, in particular, holding events on the occasion of the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Ambassador of Ukraine informed his interlocutors about the plans of the Ukrainian government to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy and about the events that will be held in October this year in Kyiv», - the statement says.

It was also discussed Issues, related to the preparation of the annual visit of pilgrims to the city of Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

«In this context, Ambassador Korniychuk stressed the benefits of signing an intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of «Covid certificates» for the safe resumption of tourist trips between the two countries», - the Embassy noted.