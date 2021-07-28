Facts

16:08 28.07.2021

Israeli Minister Elkin promises assistance in mutual recognition of COVID-certificates - The Embassy

2 min read

Minister of Construction and Housing Policy, Minister of Jerusalem and National Heritage, Chairman of the Israeli part of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation Zeev Elkin declares his readiness to assist in the mutual recognition of COVID certificates. This was stated during the meeting of the Minister with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, the Embassy of Ukraine reported at Facebook.

«An exchange of views took place on the organization of a visit of Israeli pilgrims to the tomb of Tzaddik Nachman in Uman during the celebration of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah in the first decade of September. In this context, the Ambassador of Ukraine stressed the need to sign an intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of COVID vaccination passports as soon as possible. Minister Z.Elkin promised to make efforts to speed up the processing of the technical content of «coding certificates» by the relevant Israeli agencies», - the statement said.

The Embassy emphasizes that the parties discussed the most topical agenda of Ukrainian-Israeli relations.

«During the conversation, the greatest attention was paid to holding joint events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and establishing diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel, as well as events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy», - the statement said.

The parties also outlined the possible dates and format of the next 12th meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the appropriate algorithm for the expected future.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Zelensky: It is necessary to conduct detailed audit of second stage of decentralization

Valeriy Zaluzhny appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces instead of Khomchak – Zelensky's press secretary

Group of MEPs issues statement on conclusion of United States-Germany agreement on Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Foreigners killed in plane crash near Kolomyia were U.S. citizens – source

Some 124 countries open to Ukrainians – Kuleba

Ukraine introducing collection of biometric data of foreigners, stateless persons to obtain entry visas

Ukraine to renew PCR testing for arriving unvaccinated people in early Aug

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Some 28 countries confirm their participation in Crimean Platform's summit – Kuleba

Zelensky: It is necessary to conduct detailed audit of second stage of decentralization

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to perform for first time in semifinals of Olympics in Tokyo

Luxembourg opens entrance for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD