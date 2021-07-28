Minister of Construction and Housing Policy, Minister of Jerusalem and National Heritage, Chairman of the Israeli part of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation Zeev Elkin declares his readiness to assist in the mutual recognition of COVID certificates. This was stated during the meeting of the Minister with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, the Embassy of Ukraine reported at Facebook.

«An exchange of views took place on the organization of a visit of Israeli pilgrims to the tomb of Tzaddik Nachman in Uman during the celebration of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah in the first decade of September. In this context, the Ambassador of Ukraine stressed the need to sign an intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of COVID vaccination passports as soon as possible. Minister Z.Elkin promised to make efforts to speed up the processing of the technical content of «coding certificates» by the relevant Israeli agencies», - the statement said.

The Embassy emphasizes that the parties discussed the most topical agenda of Ukrainian-Israeli relations.

«During the conversation, the greatest attention was paid to holding joint events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and establishing diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel, as well as events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy», - the statement said.

The parties also outlined the possible dates and format of the next 12th meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the appropriate algorithm for the expected future.