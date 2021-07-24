Ambassador Korniychuk meets NRx Representative on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines

The issues of joint US-Israeli development, production and marketing of the COVID-19 vaccine were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Chief Executive Officer of the American company NRx J.Javitt. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The interlocutor informed about the signing by this company with the Israeli Institute of Biological Research of a Memorandum of Understanding on the development, production and marketing of the vaccine from COVID-19 BriLife and conducting the third phase of its clinical trials in Ukraine and Georgia», - the statement says.

In addition, there was an exchange of views on the provision of appropriate assistance by the Embassy of Ukraine to this process.

«Through the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Israel, J.Javitt held meetings with representatives of leading Ukrainian companies to discuss modalities for possible collaboration between Ukrainian and American pharmacists on this issue, which has the potential to develop into full or partial vaccine production in Ukraine», - the message says.