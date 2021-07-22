Russia's claim against Ukraine with ECHR has no chance of success – Kuleba

The claim of the Russian Federation against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was filed for propaganda purposes and has no chance of being satisfied, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Without interfering with the ECHR justice, I can absolutely assure that this court claim has no chance of being satisfied, and it was filed by Russia solely for propaganda purposes. This request will not have any other results, except for information noise and the time spent by the court on writing the answer," said Kuleba at a joint briefing with Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjártó in the JFO zone on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia for the first time applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with an interstate complaint against another state - Ukraine, the complaint concerns a number of violations, including the death of civilians, the suppression of freedom of speech and the water blockade of Crimea. Russia also indicated in an interstate complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that the responsibility for the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 in Donbas lies with Ukraine - the country did not close the airspace over the war zone and did not later investigate this circumstance.