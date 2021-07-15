Ex-MP Zhevaho put on intl wanted in case of Finance and Credit bank

At the request of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Interpol has declared a member of parliament of III-VIII convocations Kostiantyn Zhevaho as the one put on the international wanted list.

"On September 27, 2019, the former MP was notified of suspicion. He, as the former owner of the Finance and Credit Bank, organized the embezzlement of $113 million of this financial institution," the press service of the SBI said.

As reported, in 2019, the SBI notified in absentia former deputy Zhevaho of suspicion of involvement in the embezzlement of funds from the Finance and Credit Bank in the amount of UAH 2.5 billion.