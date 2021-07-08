Facts

16:19 08.07.2021

Ukraine intends to involve Israeli technologies in national irrigation projects - The Embassy

1 min read
Prospects for involving Israeli companies in irrigation projects in Ukraine were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The Minister informed about the reform of the national water management, as well as the state, problematic aspects, development prospects and ways to modernize the irrigation system of Ukraine. Taking into account the relevant technological potential of Israel, the prospects of involving Israeli companies in irrigation projects in our country were also discussed», - the statement says.

The Embassy notes that based on the results of the meeting, it was agreed to prepare a relevant presentation «with an invitation to a commercial offer» for the Israeli side in the near future.

The parties also agreed to organize bilateral expert consultations.

Interfax-Ukraine
